Back to school event planned in Rutland

RUTLAND — Children and families are invited to Rutland’s second annual Back-to-School Bash and School Supply Giveaway scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Rutland Firemen’s Park, the venue at which the popularly attended event, Rutland Ox-Roast, is annually held.

The event, organized by Friends of Rutland, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community improvement, is conducted as part of the Community Outreach Initiative Program that includes helping area students prepare for their upcoming school year through the distribution of bags of back-to-school essentials at no cost.

This year’s bash will include inflatable fun, face paint art, a visit from MedFlight Ohio for an interesting helicopter tour, emergency vehicle tours with Rutland Fire Department and Rutland Police Department and a visit with Rutland Police K9 Maximus.

In addition to kid friendly activities, the event will also include food and refreshments, including hot dogs with a choice of ketchup, mustard and hot dog relish, a side of chips, soda and water and Sno-Cones for dessert.

The first 150 students to register and receive a ticket from the registration table will receive a bag of back-to-school essentials. One lucky student will receive a $20 gift certificate to Fox’s Pizza Den of Rutland.

To supplement the event’s school supply giveaway, Friends of Rutland is accepting contributions of back-to-school essentials, which may be dropped off at Family Dollar of Rutland, Rutland Civic Center and Rutland Post Office. Donated supplies will be collected at 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.

As an alternative to in-kind contributions, monetary contributions may be issued by check or money order to “Treasurer, Friends of Rutland” and mailed to Friends of Rutland, Attn: Treasurer, Post Office Box 297, Rutland, Ohio 45775. Unless otherwise restricted by the donor, contributions will be applied to expenses incurred from the implementation of the event as well as other general expenses incurred by Friends of Rutland.

On behalf of the organization, the President of Friends of Rutland, Tyler M. Eblin, extends appreciation of the event’s sponsors and volunteers, reading in full, “The Board of Directors and I extend our sincere appreciation to our dedicated sponsors and volunteers which have so generously partnered with us to render this event possible. Our similarly inaugural efforts to help our local children proved to be successful and thanks to our fine partners, the community can enjoy another prosperous outreach initiative.”

Complete recognition of sponsors and volunteers will be provided during the event as well as in print upon release of the activity report. Questions regarding sponsoring or volunteering may be directed to Vice-President Donna Jenkins by telephone at (740) 742 2957 or to Director Brenda Bolin at (740) 742 2848.

Information provided by Friend of Rutland.