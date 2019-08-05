UPDATE: Body of second victim located Monday morning following Sunday crash

CHESTER — Two people were killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Meigs County.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, John N. McElfresh, 62, of Glouster, died at the scene of the crash.

The Gallipolis Post confirmed that on Monday morning officials received a call from the son of another individual who may have been involved in the crash and had not been heard from since the crash occurred. Officials located the body of Brenda Suttle, 59, of Crooksville, Ohio, near the scene of the crash late Monday morning following the call. It is unclear how far from the initial crash scene Suttle’s body was located as reconstruction teams are still investigating the crash.

A news release from highway patrol following the crash stated that a 2007 Nissan Sentra driven by Austin R. Halfhill, 22, of Pomeroy, allegedly went left of center, striking the Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by McElfresh head-on.

Halfhill was wearing his safety belt and sustained minor injuries, according to the report. He was transported by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.

The crash occurred at 1:34 p.m. on State Route 7 near Greenup Lane, near Chester. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash.

In addition to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County EMS, the Meigs County Coroner’s Officce and ODOT were on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.