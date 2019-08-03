Filing deadline Aug. 7 for Nov. election

MEIGS COUNTY — The deadline is quickly approaching to file for the Nov. 5 General Election ballot.

The deadline to file petitions for candidacy (for everything except Middleport Village positions) is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The deadline for Middleport seats has already passed. The population of Middleport makes the filing deadline different for Middleport.

Voters throughout the county will be going to the polls to decide on school board, trustee, township fiscal officer, as well as village council and mayor positions and multiple levies.

Each village — Middleport, Pomeroy, Racine, Rutland and Syracuse — will vote on village mayor, as well as two council seats. Rutland residents will also be voting on four unexpired council seats. Syracuse residents will also vote for one seat on the Board of Public Affairs.

Residents in Bedford, Chester, Columbia, Lebanon, Letart, Olive, Orange, Rutland, Salem, Salisbury, Scipio and Sutton townships will all vote for one trustee and the township fiscal officer position.

As for school board, Southern and Alexander each have two seats to be decided by voters, while Meigs and Eastern have three seats to be decided. Eastern also has one unexpired term for voters to decide on.

Individuals who have filed petitions as of 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 are as follows:

MAYOR (1 to be elected each village)

MIDDLEPORT — Sandy Iannarelli, Fred L. Hoffman and Joshua M. Ashley;

POMEROY — Don M. Anderson;

RUTLAND — Michael Biggs and Tyler M. Eblin;

SYRACUSE — Eric Cunningham;

RACINE — None

VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 to be elected each village, plus 4 UTE in Rutland)

MIDDLEPORT — James Buskirk, Douglas Dixon, Ben Reed and Susan Page;

POMEROY — None;

RUTLAND — Clifford J. Kennedy, Ricardo Bolin, Stephanie Biggs;

SYRACUSE — None;

RACINE — Mony Wood;

SYRACUSE BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS (1 to be elected) — None;

TRUSTEES & FISCAL OFFICERS: (1 trustee and 1 fiscal officer to be elected)

BEDFORD — Fiscal Officer: Kathy J. Romine; Trustee: None;

CHESTER — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: Jeromee Calaway;

COLUMBIA — Fiscal Officer: Cheri McMollum and Mary Wingo; Trustee: Rexie Cheadle;

LEBANON — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: Matthew S. Evans;

LETART — Fiscal Officer: Jenny Manuel; Trustee: Zachary B. Manuel;

OLIVE — Fiscal Officer: Kaleen Hayman; Trustee: None;

ORANGE — Fiscal Officer: Deborah J. Watson; Trustee: Randy Boston and Ernest Holbert Calaway;

RUTLAND — Fiscal Officer: Opal Dyer; Trustee: None;

SALEM — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: None;

SALISBURY — Fiscal Officer: James William Durst; Trustee: None;

SCIPIO — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: Randy Butcher and Todd Byrd;

SUTTON — Fiscal Officer: Jo Ann Crisp; Trustee: Chuck Mugrage;

SCHOOL BOARD

EASTERN (3 seats, plus one unexpired term to be elected) — Jessica Staley (Unexpired Term);

MEIGS (3 seats) — Tony B. Hawk, Todd Snowden;

SOUTHERN (2 seats) — Gary D. Evans;

ALEXANDER (2 seats) — Must file with Athens County Board of Elections.

TAX LEVIES — COUNTY WIDE

MEIGS COUNTY PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Operating expenses and maintenance – additional 0.5 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY 911 SERVICES: Operating expenses — additional 1 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY: In partnership with the humane society for the expansion of the K9 center to include felines — additional 1 mill.

TAX LEVIES — TOWNSHIP and VILLAGE

ORANGE TWP.: Road maintenance – additional 2 mill;

COLUMBIA TWP.: Operating and maintaining equipment and buildings for the fire department — additional 0.5 mill;

SCIPIO TWP.: Maintaining and operating cemeteries — replacement 0.5 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — replacement 0.7 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — additional 1 mill;

RUTLAND VILLAGE: General operating expenses — additional 2 mill;

LETART TWP.: Operating and maintaining and services fire levy — additional 1 mill;

CHESTER TWP.: Current expenses — replacement 1 mill;

MIDDLEPORT VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 2 mill;

POMEROY VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 3 mill;

OLIVE TWP.: Fire protection — renewal 1.5 mill;

LEBANON TWP.: Fire protection — additional 1 mill.

Editor’s Note: Some of the petitions and levies have already been certified for ballot placement, with the remainder to be considered at the Aug. 12 meeting of the Meigs County Board of Elections.

Multiple seats up to be voted on

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

