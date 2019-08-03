Board takes action to dissolve CC Baker Center

POMEROY — The C.C. Baker Center, which was a planned domestic violence shelter and resource center in Meigs County, is no longer accepting donations after actions by the board this week.

In a prepared statement provided to The Daily Sentinel, the board stated:

“Solicitations of donations to benefit the CC Baker Center are no longer being accepted as of July 31, 2019, by the Board of Directors, which legally dissolved on August 2, 2019. This includes donations for the ‘Driving Out Domestic Violence and Homelessness Car Show’ that is scheduled for September 7, 2019 at Kountry Resort Campground and any announced spaghetti dinners to be held at the American Legion Post 602 (Racine). Donations also include other online fund raising or revenue generating efforts.”

The statement continued to address the status of the center executive director and treasurer.

“The Board voted to terminate Executive Director Victoria Baker Willford for violations of the CC Baker Center bylaws,” read the statement. The board also accepted the resignation of the treasurer, who the board alleged also violated the center bylaws.

The actions were taken during a special board meeting on July 31.

“The Board of Directors decided donations collected were to be donated to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Loyalty is Forever fund. The Loyalty Forever Fund not only benefits local law enforcement efforts but children with drug prevention and other related activities,” the statement concluded.

The amount of donations transferred to Loyalty is Forever from the now closed CC Baker Center account was approximately $613 according to the board.

The building which was donated and to be used for the planned shelter remains deeded to the Racine American Legion Post 602 as was the agreement included in the center bylaws. It is therefore not up to the determination of the board as to the future use of the building.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.