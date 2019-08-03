GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: July 31

Total Headage: 524

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 700-800 pounds: $90.00-$100.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $110.00-$117.00; 700-800 pounds: $81.00 – $100.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $120.00 – $140.00; 400-500 pounds: $130.00 – $141.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $127.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $110.00 – $127.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$114.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $110.00-$137.50; 400-600 pounds: $104.00-$135.00; 600-800 pounds: $121.00-$132.00; Number 2 & Number 3 Feeders: $40.00 – $70.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $66.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $29.50; Bred Cows: $300.00 $630.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $500.00 – $1100.00

Bulls

By Weight: $71.00-$93.00

Small Animals

Hair Lambs: $130.00-$200.00; Aged Sheep: $20.00 – $80.00; Meat Type Kids: $45.00-$220.00; Dairy Type Kids: $25.00 – $150.00; Market Hogs: $20.00-$57.50; Sows: $20.00 – $32.00

Hay

Large Squares: $52.50 – $60.00; Round Bales: $35.00 – $55.00; Small Squares: $2.10 – $5.00