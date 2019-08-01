Girl Scouts recognized by Commissioners

POMEROY — Girl Scout Troop #10046 was recently recognized by the Meigs County Commissioners for their work constructing and placing a Blessing Box at the Meigs County Multipurpose Building that houses the Health Department and the Meigs County Council on Aging Senior Center.

Troop Leader Shannon Banks suggest the idea to the Troop when she saw the need for a Blessing Box at that location.

With the intent of “Take a blessing, give a blessing,” these boxes are small, usually homemade structure, placed in common areas that allow people to leave donations of non-perishable food and toiletries and others to pick up what they need. Blessing Boxes are open to the community and equivalent to food pantries, only smaller. They also allow anonymity for donations and recipients.

After explaining the purpose of the Box, the Troop was excited to get the project underway. Using funds from their Girl Scout Cookie Sale, the group purchased the necessary supplies.

Troop members did all the work themselves and learned the use of proper safety equipment, sanding, painting, and adding finishing touches of splash paint, with help from their leaders and three of the girl’s fathers: Lillian Roush’s dad Crocket constructed the box; Mackenzie Smith’s dad Terry and Gracie Banks dad Jeremy helped set the box.

The Blessing Box project has been judged for entry into the Meigs County Fair, and a poster featuring the construction of the box will be on display at their booth.

Commissioner Randy Smith read the Resolution which “recognizes and commends the Black Diamond Girl Scout Troop 10046 for the construction of the blessing box situated at the Meigs County Multipurpose Building. The Meigs County Board of Commissioners encourages all citizens to support the various youth clubs and groups in our community and recognize our youth as the future leaders of our county, state, and country.”

The resolution highlighted the history and mission of the Girl Scout movement that began in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia.

The movement was started by Juliette “Daisy” Gordon Low, “whose life mission was to prepare girls to face the world with courage, confidence, and character in order to make the world a better place, and through whose legacy.”

As stated in the resolution, Girl Scouts continues to have an extraordinary influence on the lives of millions of girls across the country and is recognized as a national and world leader in providing the best leadership development experience for girls, bringing time-tested methods and research backed programs that speak to the strengths of girl-leadership development, backed by more than 100 years of experience and expertise in the field.

Girl Scouts offers hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered learning in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and beyond, helping girls develop invaluable life skills and take the lead early and often, and instrumental in working to develop female leaders in government, business, and public service.

The Girl Scouts has evolved over the years, but the fundamental experience of being part of the Girl Scout organization connects generations of women.

Troop 10046 members and leaders are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners following the recent meeting. Pictured are (top row, left to right) Troop Co-Leader Shannon Banks, Meigs County Commissioners Jim Will, Randy Smith, Tim Ihle, Co-Leader Brandy Roush; (middle row, left to right) Mackenzie Smith, Mindy Taylor, Mariah Langdon, Gracie Banks, Khloee Sellers, Kylee Will; (bottom row, left to right) Paiten Langdon, Lillian Roush, Aubree Myers, Alaina Myers, Taylar Nelson. Not Pictured: Co-Leader Nicole Smith, Girl Scouts Brielle Wyatt, Jozalynn Tucker, Kenzie Young, Reagan Burke, Shaylee Russell, Zoey Barnhart. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.2-Girl-Scouts-1.jpg Troop 10046 members and leaders are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners following the recent meeting. Pictured are (top row, left to right) Troop Co-Leader Shannon Banks, Meigs County Commissioners Jim Will, Randy Smith, Tim Ihle, Co-Leader Brandy Roush; (middle row, left to right) Mackenzie Smith, Mindy Taylor, Mariah Langdon, Gracie Banks, Khloee Sellers, Kylee Will; (bottom row, left to right) Paiten Langdon, Lillian Roush, Aubree Myers, Alaina Myers, Taylar Nelson. Not Pictured: Co-Leader Nicole Smith, Girl Scouts Brielle Wyatt, Jozalynn Tucker, Kenzie Young, Reagan Burke, Shaylee Russell, Zoey Barnhart. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.2-Girl-Scouts-2.jpg Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. Shannon Banks | Courtesy Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.2-Girl-Scouts-3.jpg Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. Shannon Banks | Courtesy Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.2-Girl-Scouts-4.jpg Blessing Box with Girl Scout Troop #10046 names on the box. Shannon Banks | Courtesy Members of Troop #10046 working on the box. Left to right: Alaina Myers, Mackenzie Smith, Aubree Myers, Lillian Roush. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.2-Girl-Scouts-5.jpg Members of Troop #10046 working on the box. Left to right: Alaina Myers, Mackenzie Smith, Aubree Myers, Lillian Roush. Shannon Banks | Courtesy

Troop places Blessing Box

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

