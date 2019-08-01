ROCKSPRINGS — “The Fair in Flowers” will be the theme of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Flower Shows.

Artistic arrangements and horticulture specimens will be displayed at the Thompson Roush Building on the Meigs County Fairgrounds beginning Monday, Aug. 12 and will remain until Thursday, Aug. 15, when they are replaced with new materials for Thursday’s show.

Monday’s show will feature adult artistic interpretations of fair favorites “Baking and Canning”, “Strolling the Midway”, “Fair Royalty”, “Photography”, “Horticulture”, “Entertainment”, “Flower Show” and “Fair Parade”.

The junior division requires the use of a tractor or other farm equipment in their design for “Kiddie Tractor Pull” and encourages them to use their imagination in their arrangement titled “4-H”.

Visitors to Thursday’s show will view adult designs inspired by the “Arcade”, “Soil and Water Conservation”, “Harness Racing”, “Church Booth”, “Demolition Derby”, “The Grandstand”, “Tractor Pulls” and “Farm Crops”.

Junior artists will have the opportunity to use their creative skills in their interpretation of “Little Miss and Mister Contest”, and to include a stuffed animal or animal figurine in Pet Show.

Horticulture is large part of the show on both days, and specimens are judged by criteria set forth by the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Tables filled with single cuttings of a variety of Roses, Dahlias, Zinnias, Marigolds, Gladiolus, Hosta, Sunflowers, Caladium, Celosia, and Coleus will be on display. Groundcover, Hosta, and multiple grasses, along with herbal features include Basil, Feverfew, Yarrow, Echinachia, Oregano, and Mint will also be part of the horticulture entrees.

All Flower Show entries must be in place for judging at noon on Monday and Thursday.

Educational materials and club displays are also part of the show, and garden club members will be available to answer questions.

Meigs County Garden Clubs — Shade Valley, Wildwood, Chester, and Winding Trails — present the Flower Shows, but you don’t need to be a member to participate. The shows are open to anyone who would like to enter.

Registration for the flower shows will take place on Aug. 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meigs County Fairgrounds Secretary’s Office.

For more information on a full list of design and horticultural divisions, as well as entering and displaying at the Shows, please visit www.themeigscountyfair.com.

Horticulture and floral displays will be set up in the Thompson Roush Building during the Meigs County Fair, with shows set to take place on Monday and Thursday. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Registration this weekend for flower shows

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

