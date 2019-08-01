Tax-free shopping this weekend on ‘back to school’ items

OHIO — Shoppers in Ohio will be able to take advantage of a “Sales Tax Holiday” this weekend for back-to-school shopping.

The sales tax holiday runs Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Included in the sales tax holiday are the following:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

According to the Ohio Department of taxation, “clothing” is defined as all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. “Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

As consumers prepare for Ohio’s sales tax holiday and the upcoming school year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is offering back-to-school shopping consumer protection tips.

Tips for consumers include:

Plan ahead. The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Consider in advance the kind of purchases you want to make and review the Department of Taxation’s FAQs to understand what is and what is not exempt from sales and use tax during the sales tax holiday. Also, research sellers’ reputations by reading customer reviews and checking for complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau.

Understand return policies before you buy. In Ohio, sellers can choose to set their own return policies, including policies of “no returns,” but they should clearly tell you what their return policy is before you check out or complete the transaction. For example, the return policy shouldn’t be posted only on the back of a receipt.

Stay safe online. The tax holiday applies to qualifying online purchases in addition to qualifying in-store purchases. When shopping online, research websites you plan to use and make sure your connection is secure before entering any personal information or payment details. (In the web address, look for the “s” in “https” or a lock symbol.) Also, consider paying with a credit card, which generally gives you stronger protections to dispute unauthorized charges.

Check the exclusions and limitations of an offer. Exclusions and limitations must be clearly disclosed in advertisements, including those online, so review terms and conditions carefully before you go to the store or make a purchase.

Keep your receipts. Maintaining a complete record of a sale will help you handle problems that may arise after a purchase. Keep receipts, copies of advertisements, photos of products and other documentation until the transaction and billing process are complete.

Monitor your accounts. Regularly check your credit card and bank accounts for unauthorized charges or unexpected activity. If you find problems, immediately notify your credit card provider or bank. The sooner you identify a problem, the sooner you can work to correct it.

Protect your personal information. Don’t carry around extra, unneeded credit cards, debit cards or other sensitive information in your wallet or purse. Also, limit giving out your personal information. Check privacy policies to see how sellers will use your information.

Consumers who need help addressing a consumer problem or question should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

The Ohio Department of Taxation provides detailed information about the sales tax holiday on its website, including FAQs about what is and what is not exempt from sales tax during the holiday.