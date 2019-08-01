Farm to Table demonstration to be held at Farmers’ Market

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market will include a special presentation on Saturday to showcase ways to use the items which can be purchased at the market.

Farm to Table is a cooking demonstration that educates the public on how to easily use fresh produce within your daily meals. Local chefs, Rick Werner and Jessica Wolf, will lead these cooking demonstrations this Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m.-noon at the Pomeroy Levee. This event is free and open to the public, although donations are appreciated.

This week’s recipes include the following: Mexican Grilled Corn, Grilled Peaches with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon, Classic Tuscan Tomato Bruschetta, Grilled Vegetable Kabobs, and Kale and Cucumber Salad. This event is a great way to learn how to incorporate the produce found at the market into some delicious and nutritious meals for you and your family.

To learn more about this program and the Meigs County Farmers’ Market please visit our Facebook and website, www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com. The market will be held every Saturday from now until Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pomeroy Levee.