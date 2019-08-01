Throwback Thursday: Early Fairgoers

With the Meigs County Fair in its 156th year on 2019, people from near and far have been venturing to the Meigs County Fairgrounds (and previous fair locations) for several generations. This picture from the Collection of Bob Graham shows a group of fairgoers pictured in front of the historic Grandstand around 1900. Crowds will once again gather around the Grandstand for the Meigs County Fair beginning with the parade, opening ceremony and queen crowning on Sunday, Aug. 11.

