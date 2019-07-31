Sisters write about life along the river

POINT PLEASANT — Two sisters with a rich family history lived along the river, will be holding a book signing together this weekend at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

The book signing for Sandy Reynolds Clark and Jackie Reynolds will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The river museum is located at 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant.

Sandy recently released the second printing of her 2011 book “A Majestic Legacy” which is a pictorial history of Showboat Majestic. A pictorial is a story presented in picture format.

Jackie shared years ago their aunt had done a written history on the Showboat Majestic which featured a few pictures of the vessel and the sisters asked their uncle for some pictures of the boat to make their own personal scrapbooks. He brought them a whole box full of individual pictures and the sisters got to work to put their scrapbooks together. Coincidentally, both of the sisters put the photos in their individual scrapbooks in the same chronological order. However, Sandy took it a step further and labeled every person pictured and gathered information about all of those who worked on the vessel. Since Sandy’s scrapbook looked so professional, and after her Jackie’s encouragement, she put it into book format and sold copies at several venues in 2011, selling out.

Sandy retired from teaching in Mason County School System after 32 years of service, teaching first grade through seventh grade. She enjoys traveling in her spare time.

Jackie recently released her adaptation of her grandmother’s, Garnett Virginia Neal Reynolds, memoirs, entitled “The Flip of the Coin” which is about her life after she married into the showboat life at age 14.

”‘The Flip of the Coin’ is the life story of my grandmother’s life aboard the Showboat Majestic, written in her own words and vernacular. Since the Majestic’s hometown is Point Pleasant, I think the citizens will be interested in reading about her life after she married my grandfather, Captain Thomas Jefferson Reynolds,” said Jackie.

The story has the title “The Flip of the Coin” because when Jackie’s grandfather and grandmother were deciding where to travel on the river, they flipped a coin to tell them to go either north or south on the river. After Jackie’s grandfather passed, her grandmother wrote her memoirs in the 1960’s and gave a copy to each of her children, including Jackie and Sandy’s father. When Jackie got the copy, she rewrote it in the 1990’s to make it more readable, but kept it in her grandmother’s own words, her grandmother’s own feelings.

Though her grandmother married at a young age to an older man at the age of 39, they had a beautiful love story to share, commented Jackie which is told in this story.

Jackie taught piano locally for 25 years. As with her sister, she enjoys traveling in her spare time.

Sandy and Jackie are the late daughters of the late Captain Carl Jackson (Jack) and Dodie Reynolds. Their Grandpa Tom built, owned, and operated the Majestic, which is the last existing Showboat in the United States. It is listed as a U.S. Historical Landmark.

Jackie commented her grandparents lead an exciting life, living day to day going from show to show. She believes these stories will be of interest to Mason County residents, especially those who were around during her grandparents era and who live and/or have lived in Henderson and remember the Showboat Majestic.

“We love our family heritage,” said Jackie. “Many of the boys in our family have grown up to be pilots on the river, we even call ourselves ‘river rats.’”

After being owned by the city of Cincinnati for many years, the Showboat Majestic was sold at auction in May of this year. It is was purchased by Joe and Cortnee Brumley and now has a new home in Manchester, Ohio. Sandy and Jackie met with the Brumleys, who allowed the sisters to host the first Reynolds cousins reunion in June on the Majestic, more than 70 family members attended.

Everyone is invited to attend this book signing and learn more about the Showboat Majestic and the life story of Garnett Virginia Neal Reynolds. “A Majestic Legacy” will be available for purchase at $20 and “The Flip of the Coin” will be available to purchase at $10.

Book signing set for ‘A Majestic Legacy’ and ‘The Flip of the Coin’ this Saturday