Two vie for Fair Queen

The 156th Meigs County Fair will be “Celebrating 200 years of Meigs County with Carnival Light and Country Nights”, with activities including the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Jr. Fair Royalty at the Jr. Fair Parade, that will be held on Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. on the racetrack.

There are two Queen candidates this year — Gabrielle Beeler and Raeven Reedy.

Queen Candidates

Gabrielle Beeler (Gabby), 17, is the daughter of Mischelle and Brian Beeler of Long Bottom. She is a 13 year 4-H member and a member of Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Eastern High School, and a post-secondary student at the University of Rio Grande, where she is a communication studies major. She enjoys being a varsity cheerleader for the Eagles. Gabby is a member of the National Honor Society, the Southeastern Travel Club, Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors, Southern Ohio Teen Institute, Ohio State Teen Leadership Council and a Southeastern Regional Representative for Ohio State TLC. Her hobbies include camp counseling, and she is a camp ambassador for Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. Gabby is the current president of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and is a Junior Leader. At the fair, Gabby shows market rabbits and announces livestock shows. She reports her biggest passion after 4-H is traveling and experiencing other cultures, so far, she has traveled to Spain, the British province of Gibraltar, and Costa Rica.

Raeven Reedy, 17, is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn of Syracuse. She is a three year member of Racine Southern FFA and is the President of that chapter. She is also a 4-H member with the Classic 4-H’ers 4-H Club. She is a student at Southern High School and will be a senior in the fall. She is also a member of the Tornado Marching and Pep Band and participates in Track and Field. Raeven was also involved with the National Honor Society, the Farmer’s Bank Junior Board of Directors, Southern High School Student Council and yearbook staff. Raeven was a delegate to Buckeye Girl’s State this summer. Her hobbies including reading, attending and working auctions, and flower gardening, where she can spend time outside. She is also a member of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board and serves as the Secretary. At the fair, she has shown rabbits, market chickens, and market turkeys and has exhibited in the Domestic Arts Category. Raeven is the current 2018 Fair Queen First Runner Up.

There were no applicants for the 2019 King, Livestock Princess or Livestock Prince.

The royalty advisors Elizabeth and Sarah Lawrence said, “The group handing down their titles have had a great year representing the fair and the judges had a tough job deciding who would reign over this year’s fair. We are looking forward to the crowning and the beginning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair. Thank you to Home National Bank for awarding a scholarships to the King and Queen each year.”

Photos by 4-H youth Cooper Schagel. Information provided by Royalty Advisor Elizabeth Lawrence.