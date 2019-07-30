Scenes from the 2019 Blues Bash

Maple Lawn Brewery hosted a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning of the Blues Bash.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Blitzkrieg, a returning favorite, during their performance at the Blues Bash on Friday night.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
A Blue Z band member rocking out.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Blue Z kicked off the entertainment line up for the 19th annual Blues Bash.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
The Blue Z band on Friday evening.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Boats lined the dock in Pomeroy during the weekend of the Blues Bash and on Friday the Queen of the Mississippi paid a visit.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Blitzkrieg band member feeling the music.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Blitzkrieg band members rocking out together.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
A member in Randy McAllister’s band during their performance on Friday evening.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
A member in Randy McAllister’s band feeling the music
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Randy McAllister along with his band.
Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP
Maple Lawn Brewery hosted a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning of the Blues Bash.
Blitzkrieg, a returning favorite, during their performance at the Blues Bash on Friday night.
A Blue Z band member rocking out.
Blue Z kicked off the entertainment line up for the 19th annual Blues Bash.
The Blue Z band on Friday evening.
Boats lined the dock in Pomeroy during the weekend of the Blues Bash and on Friday the Queen of the Mississippi paid a visit.
Blitzkrieg band member feeling the music.
Blitzkrieg band members rocking out together.
A member in Randy McAllister’s band during their performance on Friday evening.
A member in Randy McAllister’s band feeling the music
Randy McAllister along with his band.
Maple Lawn Brewery hosted a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning of the Blues Bash.
Blitzkrieg, a returning favorite, during their performance at the Blues Bash on Friday night.
A Blue Z band member rocking out.
Blue Z kicked off the entertainment line up for the 19th annual Blues Bash.
The Blue Z band on Friday evening.
Boats lined the dock in Pomeroy during the weekend of the Blues Bash and on Friday the Queen of the Mississippi paid a visit.
Blitzkrieg band member feeling the music.
Blitzkrieg band members rocking out together.
A member in Randy McAllister’s band during their performance on Friday evening.
A member in Randy McAllister’s band feeling the music
Randy McAllister along with his band.