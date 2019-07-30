Posted on by

Scenes from the 2019 Blues Bash


Maple Lawn Brewery hosted a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning of the Blues Bash.

Maple Lawn Brewery hosted a Corn Hole Clash Tournament on Friday evening and Saturday morning of the Blues Bash.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Blitzkrieg, a returning favorite, during their performance at the Blues Bash on Friday night.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

A Blue Z band member rocking out.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Blue Z kicked off the entertainment line up for the 19th annual Blues Bash.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

The Blue Z band on Friday evening.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Boats lined the dock in Pomeroy during the weekend of the Blues Bash and on Friday the Queen of the Mississippi paid a visit.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Blitzkrieg band member feeling the music.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Blitzkrieg band members rocking out together.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

A member in Randy McAllister’s band during their performance on Friday evening.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

A member in Randy McAllister’s band feeling the music


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

Randy McAllister along with his band.


Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP

