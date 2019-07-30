Two levies to be submitted for ballot

POMEROY — Levy requests recent made to the Meigs County Commissioners were approved Thursday to be submitted to the Meigs County Board of Elections for placement on the November ballot.

The requests came from EMS/911 Director Robbie Jacks for a 1 mill levy to provide the necessary funding for the operation and maintenance of the Meigs County 911 system, and from Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society representatives Vicki Hanson and Mary Grace Cowdery, who asked for a 0.5 mill levy for maintenance and operation of the museum.

The commissioners received a third request for a levy from Meigs County Humane Society representative Dixie Sayre for 1 mill. The money generated would be used primarily for the establishment of a county cat shelter, but that funds could also be used to benefit the Dog Shelter.

Commissioner Randy Smith said that when the site for the dog shelter was selected, it allowed for expansion and an addition of a cat shelter.

“It would be no problem to add a cat shelter onto the current facility, we have room, and there would be no additional cost for land.”

The Human Society is inundated with requests for assistance, but currently there is no place to take abandoned or injured cats in the county, and no funding to reduce the cat population.

Sayre said, “Resources are urgently needed to help control the cat population in Meigs County. The Society is in the process of contacting cat shelters in Southeastern Ohio to obtain and compile the necessary documents to establish policy and protocol for the proper operation and administration of this facility.”

The Human Society also made a request for the grants administrator to look into the possibility of obtaining a grant for the construction and assistance on calculating the cost.

“We are willing to assist in every way we possibly can to make this a reality,” Sayre said. “The cat population is out of control in many parts of the county. The only way to address this issue is to have a facility that can manage the necessary surgeries (spay or neuter) to keep the population at a manageable level. We are doing all we can, but we need a permanent solution.”

The request was accepted, and according to procedure, the information will be sent to the Auditor’s Office for certification of the amounts, which would be generated by the proposed levy. The Commissioners will then vote to approve the resolution and to submit the levy to the Board of Elections for placement on the November ballot. The deadline for the filing with the Board of Elections is Aug. 7.

In other business, OSU Meigs County Extension 4-H and Youth Development Educator and Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Nancy Sydenstricker provided the Commissioners with an update on July activities.

Sydenstricker said the community garden is finished and growing, and there is about $850 left of the $2,594 grant. The balance will be used to purchase signs and fall flowers.

She said 20 kids attended Cloverbud Day Camp, and participants learned about bugs, butterflies, ants, spiders, bees, and caterpillars. The day was filled with crafts, BINGO, physical activities, and stories, and ended with camp games and songs.

Deeming the camp a success Sydenstricker said, “I am already thinking about what we can do next year. This is the first time Meigs County has offered a Cloverbud Day Camp in about six years and I think we will have even more participate next year.”

The Extension Office received $250 from Joann Fabrics, and said the money will be used to promote sewing projects, cake-decorating projects, and scrapbooking projects for next year. The money will be divided between the kids participating for purchasing their supplies.

“We are also planning a silent auction for the fair that will raise money to offer workshops for these types of projects next year. Bed Head Cardinal, a quilting shop, is also planning on working with us; they are offering donations and workshops to the kids for quilting projects as well.”

She said 4-H judging is complete and thanked Ihle and Jimmy Will for “giving their valuable time to come out and help judge our projects. We really appreciate it.”

The SNAP-Ed program will be up and running again with the hiring of a PA. SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is a federally funded grant program that supports evidence-based nutrition education and obesity prevention interventions,

Sydenstricker reported finishing classes in the Workforce Development series with Meigs County’s Department of Jobs and Family Services. The classes focused on learning about first impressions, writing resumes, job interviews, and other areas that will help jobs with job searches.

“It was a great series that I believe could help anyone looking for jobs. As a result of taking the classes, there are programs I am working on to offer, including Real Colors, a class that teaches people how to work together, breaking down organizations silos and increasing productivity.”

Her office will be working with the Meigs County Common Pleas Court to offer Successful Co-Parenting, helping divorcing parents know how to help their children cope with the struggles of divorce.

In a letter, the Meigs County Agricultural Society (Fairboard) formally requested funds for the 2019 Meigs County Fair. The money is set aside each year in the County Budget to be spent on building and ground repair and maintenance and other fair expenses.

“We set aside money each year in the budget for the Fair,” said Commissioner Tim Ihle. “It’s a big deal for our county, we have a lot of kids who participate in the Fair, we are happy to support the Fair Board’s efforts.”

Approval was given to Racine’s Party in the Park committee’s request for support of their 11th annual “Party in the Park”, held on the second weekend in September at Star Mill Park in Racine, Ohio. The committee expressed appreciation for the past support and for this year’s $500.

Ihle said the money used to support events like these come from the County’s Tourism budget, which is not part of the general fund and does not use tax dollars. During this Bicentennial year the budget is a bit strained, and during a previous meeting the Commissioners had set $500 as the limit for all such requests.

The Meigs County Commissioners and Sheriff set the date for the auction of surplus vehicles and equipment as August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. behind the old Veterans Memorial Hospital.

The commissioners meet weekly at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

