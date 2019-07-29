Entries taken Friday, Saturday for Meigs Fair contests

ROCKSPRINGS — Registration for several Meigs County Fair contests and exhibits will take place this Friday and Saturday.

Entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 at the fair board office located at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

All open class entries will be taken at this time, including, flowers and plants; domestic arts; amateur painting; amateur photography; baking and canning; open class animal entries; pretty baby contest; Little Miss and Mister; and more

Registration forms for some of the contests are available in the fair premium book — which is available at the Extension Office or local businesses where fair passes are sold — as well as a blank registration form available at www.themeigscountyfair.com.

The annual Pretty Baby Contest will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Hill Stage. Participants are to be dressed in casual clothing, nothing fancy, with no hat or bows. All participants must be Meigs County residents.

Age categories will be birth to three months; three to six months; six to 12 months; 12 to 18 months; 18 months to two years; two years; and three years. A boy and girl will be selected as the first place winner in each age group. In addition to pre-registration, registration will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the day of the contest. The contest is sponsored by Home National Bank.

Little Miss and Little Mister Meigs County Fair will be crowned on at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. The contest will take place on the Hill Stage and is sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The Little Miss and Little Mister contest is open to Meigs County children who are four through seven years of age by the contest date. The child must turn four years of age before Aug. 12, 2019, and must not turn eight years of age prior to Aug. 12, 2019.

One boy and one girl will be selected by out of county judges to reign as Little Mister and Little Miss Meigs County, respectively. Registration will also be accepted from 9-10 a.m. on the day of the contest. The contest is sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Additional details on the other contest open for entry this weekend are available on the fair website or in the premium book.

Last year, more than 3,000 entries were registered during the weekend, ranging from open class animal entries to domestic arts, painting, flowers and horticulture.

In addition to the registration, reserved parking, pull track reserved parking, and camping spots can be purchased on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Vendor space remains available to reserve for fair week as well as the new “infomercial” space which will be available in the new Rutland Bottle Gas Building. Those interested may inquire during the registration days. The infomercials will allow for local businesses and individuals to have a 30 minute spot to talk about and sell their products during the fair. This can be done in conjunction with a space in the commercial building where vendors may sell throughout the week.

Fair passes may also be purchased during the registration days, from a fair board member or may be purchased at the following locations: Baum Lumber Co., Chester; Dettwiller Lumber Company, Pomeroy; Re-Up and Stuff, Darwin; Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Pomeroy; Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Tuppers Plains; Gloeckner’s Restaurant, Pomeroy; Home National Bank, Racine; Home National Bank, Syracuse; King Hardware, Middleport; McDonald’s of Pomeroy; OSU Extension, Pomeroy; Reed’s Country Store, Reedsville; Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, Pomeroy; Taz’s Marathon, Pomeroy; The Roadside Hot Spot, Portland; and TP One Stop, Tuppers Plains.

For more information and a complete fair schedule visit the fair’s website www.themeigscountyfair.com.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

