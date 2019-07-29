Blues Bash brings music to town

The 19th annual Big Bend Blues Bash brought two days of musical entertainment to the Pomeroy Riverfront this weekend with a mix of local and national performers taking to the stage. Warm temperatures did not prevent the crowds from turning out for the event on Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturday. Among the performers were Clarence Spady (left) and Albert Castiglia (right). Coverage of the 2019 Blues Bash and additional photos will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.

