Preparing for their future

ROCKSPRINGS — High school juniors and seniors in Meigs County have the opportunity to expand their education through the career-tech programs offered at Meigs High School.

One of those programs is the Criminal Justice Program.

Under the leadership of second year instructor Mark Griffin, the two year program is available for all juniors and seniors in the school districts in Meigs County. Griffin is a lifelong resident of the area and has 13 years experience as a police officer and investigator.

The criminal justice program at Meigs High School began at the start of the 2013-14 with instructor Rick Smith. Smith has since moved on from the program, with Griffin taking on the role at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

The program is paramilitary based, with an emphasis on discipline, teamwork and respect. Fifty percent of the time is in the classroom and the other 50 percent is spent in the lab or physical training.

While there is physical training involved, Griffin noted that students should not be deterred by that training.

“I do not want potential students to be intimidated by physical training or testing. If students participate daily, they will not have any issues with completing the program,” stated Griffin.

Through the program, students can be prepared for professions after graduation which can include police officer, investigator, corrections officer, parole officer, forensics and the U.S. military, to name a few.

The program currently works in collaboration with Ohio Department of Corrections to offer a provisional certification as an Ohio corrections officer upon graduation from the program.

They also have a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Corrections that allow students who complete the program an opportunity to apply for employment at Lakin Correctional Facility.

Griffin is also working with local colleges to allow college credit to be earned for the students while still in high school. Students are offered the opportunity to compete state-wide in SkillsUSA competitions.

Griffin is currently exploring fundraising activities that will allow the program to purchase additional equipment and supplies for the upcoming school year. The program has previously received a cruiser from the county which was used by the sheriff’s office and had been taken out of service.

Space in the program is still available for the 2019-20 school year.

Interested students may contact their guidance counselor or contact Griffin at mark.griffin@meigslocal.org for more information.

Students in the Criminal Justice Program at Meigs High School learn many aspects of the criminal justice system, including the court system as pictured here.

Program helps prepare students for careers in criminal justice

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

