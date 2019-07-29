A lesson in insects

ROCKSPRINGS — Cloverbud Camp returned to Meigs County last week, with 20 young 4-Hers taking part in the event at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Nancy Sydenstricker, one of the 4-H educators at the Meigs County OSU Extension, said the event was a “huge success.”

“The kids had a good time. We had some good feedback,” said Sydenstricker. She added that some of the feedback included that people were happy to see the camp come back to the county after not being held locally for the past several years.

Prior to the camp, Sydenstricker said that she was hoping to have at least 12 kids take part. She nearly doubled that number with 22 registered, 20 of which actually attended the camp.

The camp was open to any child, kindergarten to second grade, regardless of if they are currently involved in 4-H.

Campers learned about spiders, caterpillars, bees, butterflies and much more through crafts, games, snacks, stories and songs.

Among the activities were a “Spider Web” string maze, a nectar relay, caterpillar ball toss, a bug scavenger hunt, bug bingo, and making “bug fossils”.

The Meigs County 4-H Teen Leaders served as camp counselors for the event and worked with the campers at the various stations throughout the day.

Sydenstricker said she is also looking toward next year, thinking about themes, crafts and more.

The camp may take place earlier in the summer next year, and Sydenstricker said she would welcome even more participation from area youth.

With camp now over for the year, the focus is turning toward the Meigs County Fair, with activities planned for those of all ages.

One of the stations at Cloverbud Camp focused on bees. Here, sisters Gabby and Ariel Beeler show the campers how to make a craft to go along with the bee theme. Campers make a snack at the spider station. Campers played in the "Spider Web" maze at the spider station during Cloverbud Camp. Nancy Sydenstricker works with campers at the butterfly station.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

