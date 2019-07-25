Blues Bash begins today

POMEROY — The 19th annual Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash begins today (Friday) at the downtown Pomeroy riverfront, with more music on tap for Saturday.

Music begins at 6 p.m. on Friday evening with Blue Z, followed by local rockers Blitzkieg.

Blitzkrieg, Southeast Ohio’s longest running rock band, is made up of Phil Moon on lead guitar, vocals and keyboard; Lyle Moon on bass guitar, vocals and keyboard; Ed Sisson on rhythm guitar and vocals; and Rob Heady on drums, percussion and vocals. The band’s motto is “I Rock therefore I am.”

Following Blitzkrieg will be Randy McAllister at 8 p.m. and Scott Holt at 10 p.m.. Noah Wotherspoon will be the featured performer at Court Grill on Friday evening.

McAllister’s been flying in the face of convention his whole career. No smoke, no mirrors, no choreography, no industry machines. One of the most versatile bluesmen in Texas, McAllister plays driving drums and world-class harmonica, writes incredible songs and has one of the most amazing and soulful voices. Roustabout, maverick, spiritual, gritty, amazing, genius, wild, bad-ass, soulful… These are some of the words used to describe this Texas bonafide blue blood. A much revered, singer, songwriter, harmonica player and drummer. East Texas roadhouse soul by one of America’s true blues/roots originals.

The American South has an incredibly rich musical legacy, bearing witness to the birth of Jazz, Rock, Country and of course, The Blues. Singer/Guitarist/Entertainer/Songwriter Scott Holt has been carrying the Blues torch for his entire career. Born and raised primarily in Tennessee, he and his family also made homes in Texas and Mississippi. The lanky, tattooed Tennessean was “touring before I knew it was called touring.”

Saturday’s entertainment lineup will begin at noon with Brent Patterson and the Saturday Night Showcase, featuring performers including the Carlson’s, Generation Gap, Juke Joint Johnny and Steve Riffle Band.

At 2 p.m., Connor Christian will perform, followed by The Renée Stewart Band and The Labra Brothers.

At 5 p.m. will be the Dave Keller Band. Clarence Spady will take to the stage at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., Johnny Rawls will perform on the Blues Bash stage.

Johnny Rawls returns to the stage in Pomeroy where he has performed for several years. Rawls is a longtime performer at the Big Bend Blues Bash, an accomplished musician who received acclaim by the 21st annual Living Blues Awards Critics’ Poll for the “Most Outstanding Blues Singer 2013” and “Best Blues Albums of the Year 2013.” His busy schedule takes him around the country and includes performances abroad, with a stop in Pomeroy for the annual “Blues Bash.”

The final performer on the main stage will be Albert Castiglia.

The Miami New Times says of Castiglia, “It may be a bit premature to crown Albert Castiglia America’s newest King of the Blues, but there’s little doubt that he at least deserves the title of heir apparent.”

As most artists will attest, the most unexpected circumstance can spark artistic inspiration. That’s a fact that hasn’t been lost on singer, songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Albert Castiglia. With his latest album, the aptly named Masterpiece, he celebrates an unforeseen triumph — a connection with a daughter he never knew he had. The result is a work that’s both personal and provocative all at the same time.

The Miami-raised musician served an apprenticeship while backing legendary blues musician Junior Wells. He later went on to work with singer Sandra Hall. Never content to allow himself to be confined to any particular category, he embarked on a solo career that’s yielded eight critically acclaimed albums and consist kudos for his exceptional instrumental prowess, his searing vocals, and live performances that have dazzled audiences from coast to coast. It’s little wonder that Miami’s New Times lauded him as South Florida’s “Best Blues Guitarist” or that USA Today was inspired to remark “It’s a revelation to discover the thrilling retro-electric blues from this astonishing young guitarist.”

The 2019 Blues Bash concludes with a performance by Jake Dunn & the Blackbirds, at Court Grill, at 10 p.m.

Originally from Pomeroy, lead singer and primary songwriter, Jake Dunn writes with a familiar Midwestern heart, singing about life, love, and loss. The group features guitar work influenced heavily by acts like The Outlaws and Lynyrd Skynyrd, yet retains the subtleties and songwriting talent of artists like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Their sound, held together by a solid yet ambitious rhythm section, sits somewhere in between Americana and Roots Rock, focusing heavily on lyrics and musicianship. In addition to Dunn, the band consists of Bobby Wheeler, Jesse Forrest, Dustin Nash and Chuck McPeek.

For more on the 2019 Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash find them on Facebook.

Information courtesy of the Pomeroy Blues and Jazz Society and the artist websites/Facebook pages.

The 18th Annual Big Bend Blues Bash hailed thousands of visitors throughout the weekend ranging from the yearly regulars to the newcomers. The 19th edition begins today (Friday). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.14-ATR-1-1.jpg The 18th Annual Big Bend Blues Bash hailed thousands of visitors throughout the weekend ranging from the yearly regulars to the newcomers. The 19th edition begins today (Friday).

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

