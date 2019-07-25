A piece of the pie

CHESTER — Pie judging is a difficult task, but three Meigs County men graciously accepted the job at the Meigs Heritage Best Pie Contest on Saturday.

Veteran judges Meigs County’s Sheriff Keith Wood and Prosecutor James K. Stanley returned for their third year. Commissioner Randy Smith graciously turned his place as judge over to Meigs’s newest commissioner and rookie pie judge Jimmy Will.

To enter, participants bring two identical pies, one for judging and one to be placed in the pie auction that follows the contest.

The judges are given a sample of each of the pie entries and asked to rate them based on taste and appearance using a point system. The points are tallied, and awards given for the top three pie.

Despite the sweltering heat, the judges observed each pie carefully and purposefully tasted each pie before declaring a winner.

This year’s Best Pie Award went to Cindy Eblin for her apple pie. Eblin also came in second with her cherry pie entry. Mary Power received third place with an apple-carmel pie.

Bob Wood served as auctioneer for the Pie Auction that followed the contest.

Best Pie Contest Organizer Opal Greuser said a lot of effort went into making the contest and auction successful and credited local bakers with wonderful entries.

“The turnout was great. We had a lot of beautiful pies and appreciate the effort that went into making them. It was a lot of fun. We are very grateful to everyone who helped with the Contest and Auction.”

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

