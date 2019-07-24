Throwback Thursday: Towboat on the Ohio

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows a towboat on the Ohio River as a pair of train cars sit on the tracks along side. The undated photo shows the area between the then Pomeroy-Mason Bridge and downtown Pomeroy as it was many years ago. Photos, such as this one, from Graham’s collection may be viewed at the Meigs County Historical Society Museum or on the Meigs County District Public Library website.

