Paving planned in Middleport for portion of construction area

MIDDLEPORT — Following a conversation with the contractor currently working on Phase 2 of the sewer project in the village of Middleport, Mayor Sandy Iannarelli said paving work is expected to take place by mid- to late- September.

As discussed at council, Phase 2 is approximately 40 percent complete.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall told council on Monday that he would ask the contractor about the possibility of paving the completed portion once 50 percent of the project is completed, rather than waiting until the entire project is done.

Iannarelli explained that she and Woodall spoke with the contractor and others on Wednesday morning about the possibility and that they agreed to paving once 50 percent is completed. She estimated that would be in mid-September.

The mayor added that crews were taking measurements of a portion of the roadway on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the work.

Iannarelli noted that it is important to get the paving done sooner, rather than later, as some of the roadways impacted are the main routes through town.