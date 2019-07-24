Drug Prevention Day plans discusses

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition discussed plans for a drug prevention day at the Meigs County Fair during their meeting on Wednesday.

The coalition is scheduled to teach children about drug prevention on Wednesday, Aug. 14, during “kids day” at the Meigs County Fair. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted into the fair for free until noon that day. From noon to 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office and other agencies with the prevention coalition will be at the Hill Stage. There will be one program this year, unlike the two programs run back-to-back in 2018.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said there will be t-shirts and giveaway prizes at the event. There will be information for both children and parents or caretakers. Wood also said that a former Ohio State University football player Jamal Luke will be in attendance again this year.

The coalition welcomed speakers from the LifePoint Pentecostal Church to speak during the meeting. Pastor Barry Blankenship said LifePoint recently opened a new location at 337 North Second Avenue. The church aims to help people in the community create a new beginning in life through God.

Matthew Dye is the recovery ministry director at LifePoint. Dye has experience as a corrections officer and in counseling. The ministry helps people recover from drug additions as well as any type of abuse. The program, called Genesis, meaning ‘beginning,’ will start meeting in October, every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mary Kimes runs the LifePoint Kids program. This program is for children aged 5 to 11. The free kids program meets on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The goal is to prevent drug activity in children and to teach them that everyone has value and is loved. Children will be fed a meal, play games and build relationships. Kimes said the program is for everyone, not only at-risk children. In the future, a teen program will be created for older children.

In the agency updates,

-Sheriff Wood said the D.A.R.E. programs will be implemented at the schools again this coming year.

-The coalition reminded those in attendance of the Operation Street Smart program at Eastern Local on Aug. 21. This is an invite only event.

-The health department said there will be extended vaccination clinics on Aug. 6 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-The Meigs County Cooperative Parish is currently accepting applications for school supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday in July.

The next meeting for the Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition is scheduled for Aug. 28 at noon at the Emergency Operations Center.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

