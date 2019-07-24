Vintage cars highlight Heritage Festival

CHESTER — What do a Car Show and a Heritage Festival have in common? Visitors to the Meigs Heritage Festival were delighted to find out at last Saturday’s event.

The Chester Shade Heritage Festival Vintage Car Show redefines what a car show can be by inviting, and more importantly, promoting nostalgia. Memories are part of our heritage and can link us in unlikely ways at a car show.

For many, the automobile tells the story of their experiences. A car or truck will remind them of the one their parents owned, or their first car, or learning to drive. It can spur a memory of driving down the road on a sunny day listening to your favorite song, rushing to the hospital for the birth of your child, or being dropped off on your first day of school.

The show also highlights a shared passion for the automobile. Whether you are an owner or an attendee, the automobiles on display generate an appreciation for the work involved at restoring and maintaining a classic car.

The cars have become an integral part of the Festival, and this year featured a diverse group of 43 cars and trucks. Tim Jones of Middleport volunteered as DJ and created an enjoyable musical atmosphere for viewing.

Long time car show judge Rick Chapell from the Chester area also volunteered his time and experience to the show. The entries were judged on three criteria: engine, interior, and exterior.

Jones announced the winners as show organizer Linda Blosser handed out the trophies to the following: Best of Show: Dave and Terry Shain, 1971 White Chevy Pickup; Top 1999 or newer: Bob Jordan, 2010 Ford Mustang; Runner up 1999 or newer: Rex Roy, 1999 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible.

Top 20 Winners: Gene and Wanda Fink, 1966 Chevy Impala Sport Coupe; Roger Gaul, 1966 Dodge Dart GT; Jerry Hill, 1955 Chevy Bel Air; Bonnie Woods, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am; Dana Lewis, 1972 Chevy Chevelle; Bud and Linda Blosser, 1978 Pontiac Trans Am; Jim Smith, Mercury Comet; Gary Wilford, 1957 Chevy 150; Bill Moodispaugh, 1964 Chevy Truck; Paul Chadwell, 1932 Ford Hi Boy Roadster; David Shaver, 1971 Pontiac Lemans; Tim Hill, 2004 Ford Mustang GT; Bill Pugh, 1940 Chevy Coup; Roger Campbell, 1936 Ford Truck; Bill and Gina Fetty, 1969 Chevy Camaro; Scottie Hill, 1999 Ford Mustang GT; Jerry Hart, 1967 Pontiac; Brian Hubb, 1999 Ford Mustang; Janet Hively, 1996 Pontiac Sunfire; Francis Tillis, 1950 Nash Statesman.

Awards were given for the Oldest Car, Mike Johnson, 1931 Roadster; CSHA Choice, Mike Walker, 1968 Bright Blue Chevy Chevelle; and Pioneer Antique Auto Club of Parkersburg, W.Va. received a Car Club Participation Award.

Blosser thanked the car owners for bringing their vehicles and the volunteers who endured the heat to register the cars and keep the event running smoothly.

At the close of the show, the sound of engines drowned out all other noise as the vehicles exited the Commons and drove past the Chester Courthouse, on their way to their respective homes, all looking forward to next year.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

