PHS Sundial has new home

POMEROY — The nearly 100 year old Sundial placed by the Pomeroy High School Class of 1927 now has a new home on the former bandstand in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Several years ago when the old Pomeroy Senior High School was about to be sold, the Pomeroy Alumni Association began to make plans to relocate the sundial. The sundial was purchased by the graduating class of 1927 and was placed on the front lawn of the school where it sat until a few years ago.

Alumni remember that area as being “out of bounds” to them as students. They could never put their hands on the sundial — only viewing it from afar.

When deciding where to place the sundial, several locations were looked at before choosing the one in Beech Grove Cemetery. Being in the flood plain prevented the sundial from being placed along the walking path in front of the old school. The sundial had previously survived several floods when it was located in front of the school. After looking at several locations, it was decided to place it on the foundation of the old bandstand in the cemetery.

The Alumni Association had concrete poured to shore up the old foundation before the sundial was finally placed.

The Class of 1927 graduated 55 students, some of whom were: Fred Blaettnar, Dr. Roland R. Boice, Ann Baily Watson, Mary Daniels Roush, Marion Ebersbach, Mildred Campbell Mitch, Alice Smith Nease, Elizabeth Fick and Edwin Wehrung.

Several of the graduates from the class are buried in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Information on the history of the sundial and PHS Class of 1927 provided by Pomeroy Alumni Association Secretary Marcia Arnold.

The Pomeroy Alumni Association recently placed the sundial, purchased by the Class of 1927, in Beech Grove Cemetery. Pictured are Alumni Association Secretary Marcia Arnold (Class of 1958), President Bill Young (Class of 1961) and Executive Committee Member Mary Jane Wise (Class of 1956). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.24-Sundial-1.jpg The Pomeroy Alumni Association recently placed the sundial, purchased by the Class of 1927, in Beech Grove Cemetery. Pictured are Alumni Association Secretary Marcia Arnold (Class of 1958), President Bill Young (Class of 1961) and Executive Committee Member Mary Jane Wise (Class of 1956). The sundial purchased by the Class of 1927. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.24-Sundial-2.jpg The sundial purchased by the Class of 1927.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.