Two levies possible for fall ballot

POMEROY — Two agencies in the county presented levy requests to the Meigs County Commissioners during their meeting last week.

Meigs County EMS/911 Director Robbie Jacks presented a letter to the Commissioners asking for the placement of a 1 mill levy on the November ballot for the operation and maintenance of the Meigs County 911 system.

Additionally, Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society representatives Vicki Hanson and Mary Grace Cowdery asked the Commissioners for the placement of a 0.5 mill levy on the November ballot.

As is procedure, the Commissioners accepted the requests and will forward the information to the Auditor’s Office for certification of the amounts which would be generated by the proposed levies.

This will be the first levy attempt for both organizations should the requests move forward for the November ballot.

Currently, the 911 system in Meigs County has no funding source outside of the cell phone surcharge money which is sent to the county from the state. A total of $90,000 is received annually from the surcharge.

Jacks stated that in recent years there have been several “unfunded mandates” from the state, including the upgrades to the system which were recently completed. A stable local funding source is needed to continue to operate the system, explained Jacks. He added that without an additional funding source, the 911 fund will be drained.

Commissioner Randy Smith added that when the 911 system was implemented in the county, there was no long-term funding structure put in place. This levy would provide the funding for the system to continue to meet the needs of residents in the county.

The 0.5 mill levy being requested by the Meigs County Pioneer and Historical Society would pay for the maintenance and operation of the museum, which is open free to the public.

Once the information is returned to the commissioners from the Meigs County Auditor’s Office, it will be up to the commissioners to approve resolutions to submit the levies to the Board of Elections for placement on the November ballot.

In other business, the commissioners approved the notice of award, contract and notice to proceed with the Shelley Company for the paving project recently placed out to bid by the Meigs County Engineer’s Office.

The commissioners meet weekly at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

