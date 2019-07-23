Mayor’s Night Out welcomes ‘Blue Moves’

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out will return this Friday evening with a group that will fill the Riverfront Park amphitheater with some soothing oldies.

Blues Moves, a performing group who frequents festivals and venues in Point Pleasant, will be playing the musical stylings of artists such as Elton John, The Beatles, and Billy Joel.

Along with the several well known tunes by Elton John that Blue Moves performs, the group also performs hits in R&B, Jazz, rock, and country styles.

Blue Moves has been seen around several local events such as the inaugural Point Pleasant Liberty Fest, The Mothman Festival, the Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party, the Point Pleasant Christmas Parade, as well as Mayor’s Night Out throughout the years to name a few.

All shows in the Mayor’s Night Out concert series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Following Blue Moves’ performance, the following summer shows have been booked for August:

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no concert Friday, Aug. 9 due to the Mason County Fair.

Blue Moves will be performing this Friday at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. Courtesy