Hill sentenced on burglary convictions

POMEROY — A Pomeroy man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple burglary related charges.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on Monday John Hill, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was sentenced on two counts of Burglary, each a felony of the second degree, and one count of Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree. Hill was previously found guilty of committing burglary in two residences in Middleport, from which he stole numerous items and caused significant property damage to one residence. Hill was also previously found guilty of committing aggravated burglary by trespassing in a third residence in Middleport with the intent to inflict physical harm to the resident.

Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner sentenced Hill to five years in prison for each Burglary conviction and three years in prison for the Aggravated Burglary conviction. The five-year sentences were ordered to be served consecutive to each other while the three-year sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to the first five-year sentence for a total prison sentence of 10 years.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.