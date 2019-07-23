Gilmore pleads guilty to multiple charges

POMEROY — An Albany man pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges on Tuesday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on Tuesday, Zyon Gilmore, 23, of Albany, Ohio, entered guilty pleas to numerous offenses, from four separate cases, and was found guilty of those offenses by Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge Linda R. Warner. Many of the charges related to break-ins in the Pageville and Harrisonville areas of Meigs County.

In the first case, Gilmore was found guilty of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Evidence showed that Gilmore broke into a structure in Scipio Township near Albany.

In the second case, Gilmore was found guilty of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, and Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Evidence showed that Gilmore broke into a shed in Scipio Township near Pageville and stole a lawnmower.

In the third case, Gilmore was found guilty of Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Evidence showed that Gilmore aided and abetted another in committing a burglary offense in Scipio Township between Pageville and Albany and was in receipt of a stolen firearm thereafter.

In the fourth case, Gilmore was found guilty of two counts of Breaking and Entering, each a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of Theft, each a felony of the fifth degree. Evidence showed that Gilmore broke into numerous structures in Scipio Township near Harrisonville and on multiple occasions and stole various items valued in excess of $8,000 from the property owner.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13, at which time Gilmore faces a maximum prison sentence of 13.5 years.

Information from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges related to break-ins in the Pageville, Harrisonville areas