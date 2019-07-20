Bike run benefits Inclusions participants

Bikers from around the area took plart in the 3rd annual bike run to benefit Inclusions Advocacy Group. Located in Middleport, Inclusions is an organization serving individuals in the community who have disabilities, providing opportunities for people in engage in activities, as well as have a place to spend time together. Proceeds from the run are used for activities which are voted on by members of the group. Last year, the funds were used to go to the Columbus Zoo, Dave and Busters, Copperheads Baseball, movies, and lots of other activities. Many of the bikers who participate each year have forged friendships with the clients at Inclusions which continue throughout the year, not just when they are there for the bike run.

Courtesy of Amber Pierce, Inclusions