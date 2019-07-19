Task Force arrests 12 on 92 drug felony charges

POMEROY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin and the Major Crime Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties today announced the arrests of 12 individuals on 92 felony drug trafficking and possession charges.

“This task force turned up the heat on drug traffickers – coordinated roundups like this one effectively eradicate dealers and scramble operating patterns,” Yost said.

“The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is happy to partner with the Meigs and Gallia Task Force to assist them in this operation,” Tobin said. “We’re always ready to take fugitives and drug traffickers off the streets to make the community safer.”

Twelve suspects were taken into custody Thursday as part of an investigation by the Major Crime Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties, which is part of Attorney General Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC). The task force includes the Meigs and Gallia county sheriff’s offices and prosecutor’s offices, the Gallipolis Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted with the arrests.

“Our law enforcement officers worked hard investigating the crimes of these defendants and have removed many of the biggest drug dealers from our community,” said Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley. “These defendants no longer prey upon the weakest among us. Meigs County is much safer today because of the efforts of our officers.”

“I am proud of our Task Force for their efforts in securing the indictments for these individuals,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. “We have received the public’s complaints on these drug dealers and we have responded with their arrests. If you live in Meigs County and you’re dealing drugs in our backyard, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.”

The individuals below were indicted by a Meigs County grand jury:

Jeanette Cline, Reedsville — 16 felony charges: one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; four counts trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies; three counts trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies; three counts possession of drugs, third-degree felonies; and five counts possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

Dale J. Herman, Middleport — five felony and two misdemeanor charges: one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; one cont trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substance, first-degree misdemeanors.

Travis L. Isenberg, Middleport — two felony charges: one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Erica D. Lavender, Racine — four felony and three misdemeanor charges: one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; three counts of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, fifth-degree felonies; and three counts of possession of counterfeit controlled substance, first-degree misdemeanors.

Kodie J. Murphy, Long Bottom — three felony charges: two counts possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies; and one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Douglas E. Noel, Middleport — 11 felony charges: one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; four counts of trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; four counts possession of drugs, third-degree felonies; and one count possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

T.J. Mulholland Quillen, Pomeroy — 13 felony charges: one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies; three counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies; three counts of possession of drugs, third-degree felonies; and three counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

Tristan T. Shealey, Middleport — 18 felony and one misdemeanor charges: one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; one count of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; five counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies; six counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; and one count possession of counterfeit controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Phillip S. Smith, Middleport — six felony and one misdemeanor charges: one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of possession of drugs, second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of possession of counterfeit controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anthony D. Starcher, Rutland — six felony charges: three counts trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies; and three counts possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

Zackery Stobart, Middleport, one felony charge: possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Michael J. Wyatt, Middleport — seven felony charges: one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; and three counts possession of drugs, second-degree felonies.

The task force also arrested Aaron VanInwagen, Middleport, on a child support warrant from the Meigs County Juvenile Court.

The cases will proceed through Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Indictments merely contain allegations and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

A portion of the information provided in a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

