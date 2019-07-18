Two indicted in connection with June bank robbery

POMEROY — A pair of single count indictments have been filed against the two men allegedly involved in the June robbery attempt at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains.

Jeffrey A. Coon, 48, of Pomeroy, was indicted on one count of robbery, a felony of the second degree.

According to previous Sentinel reports, on Saturday, June 15, a man entered the bank, allegedly demanded money and then fled on foot toward State Route 681. The responding deputies were given a description of the male as wearing a blue “Wyoming” full zip-up jacket with a yellow shirt underneath and a mossy oak hat. Coon was later identified as the alleged person who entered the bank.

A second individual, later identified by law enforcement at David McMurray, was allegedly involved and picked up the suspect in a gray smaller four door vehicle, upon the suspect fleeing the bank on foot.

David R. McMurray, 61, of Parkersburg, W.Va., was indicted on one count of complicity to robbery, a felony of the second degree. The indictment against McMurray includes a specification of forfeiture of a “2017 Chevy Cruz” which was found in the possession of McMurray.

Both Coon and McMurray were arrested on June 16.

Coon has been sent back to the state prison system after being found to have violated the terms of his community control. Coon had been granted judicial release from prison just weeks before the alleged robbery attempt.

McMurray posted bond after making an initial appearance in Meigs County Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on July 24.

The Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains was previously robbed in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

According to previously published Daily Sentinel reports, Sean Bradford Mitchell, formerly of Athens, robbed the bank in September 2009 before fleeing to Mississippi. He then reportedly robbed a bank there in what he says was an attempt to be shot by authorities. He was apprehended by law enforcement following a standoff in November 2009.

Under questioning, Mitchell reportedly told law enforcement that he had robbed the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. He is currently serving eight years in a Mississippi prison for that crime. He was sentenced to 15 years, with the final seven years as post-release control. He is scheduled to be released in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Another robbery occurred in May 2013 when Chad R. Rennicker, then 25, entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. He and an accomplice were arrested June 1, 2013, in Ripley, W.Va.

Rennicker was charged in that incident with six counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery, all of which merge for sentencing purposes. On Sept. 30, 2013, Judge Mike Ward sentenced Rennicker to eight years in prison to run consecutive to the time he is currently serving in another unrelated case from Belmont County. He is scheduled for release in 2023.

His accomplice was not charged, according to previous reports.

In June 2015, Amanda Sawyer, then 31, entered the bank with a nylon stocking over her head and sunglasses to cover her eyes. She was apprehended more than six weeks later while reportedly planning to rob the TNT Pit Stop in Chester.

Sawyer was sentenced to nine years in prison for her crimes and was ordered to pay back the money she stole from the bank. She remains incarcerated with an estimated release date in 2024.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

