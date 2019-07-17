Safe Kids, Healthy Kids event to be held

ROCKSPRINGS — Multiple Meigs County Health Department Programs have joined forces to orchestrate the inaugural Meigs County Safe Kids, Health Kids Day, being held at the Meigs County Fairgrounds on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with Meigs County Trade Days, will promote children’s health and safety through interaction with local health and safety professionals.

Multiple activities will be held at Safe Kids, Healthy Kids Day including a bike rodeo sponsored by the Creating Healthy Communities Program.

“The bike rodeo is a chance to promote not only the health aspect of riding a bicycle for exercise but also the safety aspects.” said Creating Healthy Coordinator Ciara Martin. Martin stated during the rodeo participants will be able to learn bike safety, ride bikes through a course and at the end of the day have a chance to win the bicycles used along with a helmet and other bike accessories.

Other Meigs County Health Department Programs participating include WIC, which will provide nutrition education and healthy snacks; public health emergency preparedness, which will be facilitating the bike rodeo; environmental health; and nursing. Also presenting information will be Hopewell Health and The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program.

Area first responders including the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Pomeroy Fire Department, and Meigs County EMS Columbia Township Squad 1204 will all be in attendance promoting safety and allowing children to explore their vehicles and equipment.

The Meigs County Health Department would like to give special thanks to the Meigs County Fair Board and Meigs Trade Days for working together to promote the health and safety of all Meigs County children.

Information from the Meigs County Health Department.