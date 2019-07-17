Scenes from the Summer Bash 2019

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport recently hosted a community-wide Summer Bash on the front lawn of The Blakeslee Center (future home of the Meigs Council on Aging) in Middleport. The event included something for all ages with a water gun fight, Ninja Warrior Course, Martial Arts Demonstration and much more throughout the event. The Ninja Warrior Course included several obstacles to challenge participants, including a lazy river with duck float, swinging ropes and a beam to walk across. Food was provided to attendees by the Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering.
