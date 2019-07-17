Scenes from the Summer Bash 2019

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport recently hosted a community-wide Summer Bash on the front lawn of The Blakeslee Center (future home of the Meigs Council on Aging) in Middleport. The event included something for all ages with a water gun fight, Ninja Warrior Course, Martial Arts Demonstration and much more throughout the event. The Ninja Warrior Course included several obstacles to challenge participants, including a lazy river with duck float, swinging ropes and a beam to walk across. Food was provided to attendees by the Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering.

Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport recently hosted a community-wide Summer Bash on the front lawn of The Blakeslee Center (future home of the Meigs Council on Aging) in Middleport. The event included something for all ages with a water gun fight, Ninja Warrior Course, Martial Arts Demonstration and much more throughout the event. The Ninja Warrior Course included several obstacles to challenge participants, including a lazy river with duck float, swinging ropes and a beam to walk across. Food was provided to attendees by the Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-1.jpg Bitanga’s Martial Arts Center in Middleport recently hosted a community-wide Summer Bash on the front lawn of The Blakeslee Center (future home of the Meigs Council on Aging) in Middleport. The event included something for all ages with a water gun fight, Ninja Warrior Course, Martial Arts Demonstration and much more throughout the event. The Ninja Warrior Course included several obstacles to challenge participants, including a lazy river with duck float, swinging ropes and a beam to walk across. Food was provided to attendees by the Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-2.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-4.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-5.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-6.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-7.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-8.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-9.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-12.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-13.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-14.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-15.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-16.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.5-Summer-Bash-17.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel