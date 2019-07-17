Meigs Heritage Festival to be held Saturday

9 a.m.: Registration for Harmonica and Pie Contests, Car Show and Meigs Finest participants

CHESTER — Meigs County’s Bicentennial Celebration continues this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meigs Heritage Festival in Chester, Ohio.

Presented by the Chester Shade Historical Association, the annual event highlights the county’s history. The day’s activities are on the commons area, with first Meigs County Courthouse and the Academy looking down from the hill above.

At this year’s Festival you can expect to find vintage cars, taste the best pies in the county, and enjoy music from top harmonica players in the Tri-state area. Meigs County Treasure Hunt participants will have their entries judged, and if you are willing to tell your age, you may just be crowned Meigs Finest.

Artisans will display their wares alongside local photographer Gary Coleman who will be on hand to take your photo. Cornbread and beans cooked over an open fire and chicken and noodles are on the lunch menu. To cool down, visit the ice cream truck or find a shady spot under the tents and shade trees.

Door prizes will be awarded, and there are several excellent raffle items. Tickets are available for a Roy Grueser Wooden Bowl, The Old Meigs County Courthouse pen by Travis Brewer, and a Compressor, all valued at $100.

Admission to this Bicentennial Celebration is free and open to all. Just follow the signs along the roadways to the Heritage Festival, located off Route 7 at 46450 State Route248. If you are coming from Route 7, you will cross the historic Rainbow Bridge, currently featured on CSHA’s newest Cat’s Meow.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Meigs County’s Bicentennial Heritage Festival Schedule Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9 a.m.: Registration for Harmonica and Pie Contests, Car Show and Meigs Finest participants 9:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Treasure Hunt Registration 11:30 a.m.: Pie Contest judging Noon: Treasure Hunt winners announced 1 p.m.: Pie Contest winners announced, followed by Pie Auction 1:45 p.m.: Meigs Finest winners announced 2-3 p.m.: Harmonica Contest 3 p.m.: Car Show winners announced 4 p.m.: Conclusion of Meigs Heritage Festival

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

