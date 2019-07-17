B&J’s Market welcomed in Point

City of Point Pleasant officials recently welcomed B&J’s Market located at 409 6th Street. The market offers seafood, exotic meats, vegan and gluten free food options and more. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Mayor Brian Billings, Jenny Newell and Chris Gibbeaut both from the market and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. B&J’s Market is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Phone 304-675-3399 for more information or follow the market on Facebook.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_7.18-Market.jpeg City of Point Pleasant officials recently welcomed B&J's Market located at 409 6th Street. The market offers seafood, exotic meats, vegan and gluten free food options and more. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Mayor Brian Billings, Jenny Newell and Chris Gibbeaut both from the market and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. B&J's Market is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Phone 304-675-3399 for more information or follow the market on Facebook. Shannon Johnson | Courtesy