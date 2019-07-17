Music along the River

The Rhythm on the River music series featured performer Bill Dutcher last Friday evening, performing on the gazebo stage at the Pomeroy Levee. The 20th year of the free concert series concludes this week with a performance by The Carpenter Ants from Charleston, West Virginia. Described in their bio as West Virginia’s premier rhythm & blues group, the Ants — guitarist Michael Lipton, drummer Jupiter Little, bassist Ted Harrison and vocalist/saxophonist Charlie Tee — have quietly amassed a resume that rivals many national groups. The group’s trademark country-soul sound — rich, soulful harmonies, stinging solos and a rock-solid rhythm section — captures that rare, loose-but-tight feel, and has won the band international as well as regional fans. The concert is free and will begin at 8 p.m. Friday on the Pomeroy Riverfront Amphitheater.

