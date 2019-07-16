Henry headlines ‘Mayor’s Night Out’

POINT PLEASANT — The Riverfront Park amphitheater will be filled with the sounds of country and rock from Devin Henry this Friday for the summertime concert series, Mayor’s Night Out.

All shows in the series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Henry is a popular artist around the Ohio Valley performing at several local festivals and venues. He describes himself as an Ohio-Made Country Artist, making a new type of country music which can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, or Google.

Henry has performed multiple gigs in Nashville Tenn., and at the storied Bluebird Cafe. He’s also signed to Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records.

Henry grew up in Gallipolis, born and raised in a musically-inclined family. He recently released a music video for his popular new hit “23 Empty.” Another well-known tune by Henry includes “Gallia County Countrytown.”

Henry was influenced not only by music but also a rural setting, which led him to find his way into country music. This year, 2019, is the third year of his musical journey. However, he has played music, sang and been on stage his entire life. Henry’s parents are graduates of Point Pleasant High School and he has family roots in both Gallia and Mason counties.

Following Henry’s performance, the following summer shows have been booked:

On July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no concert Friday, Aug. 9 due to the Mason County Fair.

Devin Henry will be performing at the Riverfront Park amphitheater this Friday at 8 p.m. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_10.3-Henry.jpg Devin Henry will be performing at the Riverfront Park amphitheater this Friday at 8 p.m. File Photo