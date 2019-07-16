Council approves equipment purchase

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council approved purchases, contracts and financial updates during their meeting on Monday evening.

Council approved the purchase of a mini-excavator for the street department. The equipment comes with multiple attachments including a brush-hog, buckets and a jackhammer. Mayor Don Anderson said having the machinery would allow the employees to keep brush back from the roads. Anderson also thinks they could trim the riverbank after the bigger trees are cut. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said the street fund’s budget is currently in the negative. However, Baker is expecting revenue from the past street levy to be in the account soon. The village is also expecting to see an increase from the recent gas tax. Council voted unanimously for the purchase with six year financing and one annual payment of $14,078. This would make a total cost of $84,468 for the excavator and attachments.

Council also voted unanimously to move forward with the current expense levy for the November ballot. The county auditor certified the estimated revenue as $57,469.11 for the general fund, which includes the police department.

Council voted to pay $8,000 to C&J Lawn Care Plus, of Gallipolis, to trim the trees along the riverbank. The brush will be cleared from the parking lot to the upper end of the river in Pomeroy. This is a one-time payment. C&J Lawn Care Plus is the same company that Pomeroy contracts to do all the mowing work. Council also voted to renew the contract with C&J. The new contract will take effect in 2021 for five years. The price will increase $75 per mowing.

Mayor Anderson said the village received $2,800 in a grant to update the electric at the parking lot. Council discussed when the best time to start the process would be. They decided to wait until this fall when the festivals are finished.

Bruce Wolfe from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment spoke to council about Treat Street for Halloween in Pomeroy. The annual event is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wolfe asked council if they could add a parade to the event this year. Their plan is to have music and dancing. Wolfe said his idea for the parade is a “Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee” theme.

Council entered into an executive session to discuss “personnel.” No action was taken.

In her report to council, Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said,

– The levies were not included in the February property tax for Pomeroy sent by the county auditor. The auditor will be sending out a supplementary bill to pay for the levy.

– The state auditor finished the report for Pomeroy. As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, the income tax withholdings were not paid to the state for 2013. The village owes $23,018.09. However, Baker thinks the penalty can be forgiven, meaning the village would have to pay around $16,500. The village would have 60 days to pay the amount before it goes to the Ohio Attorney General for collection.

In council member updates,

– Phil Ohlinger reported that some of the street lights need bulbs replaced downriver.

– Maureen Hennessy said she has heard complaints about the ducks at the Mulberry Pond being in the road. Mayor Anderson said the ducks were not placed there by the village.

The next meeting of Pomeroy Village Council is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

