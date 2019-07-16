Meigs Fair passes on sale

MIEGS COUNTY — Meigs County Fair passes are now on sale at several locations throughout the county.

The 156th Meigs County Fair will be held Aug. 12-17 at the Fairgrounds in Rocksprings, with gates opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. each day.

General Admission to the fair is $8 per day which includes rides. Season Ticket Passes are $18 and Membership Ticket Passes are $20, the season passes and membership tickets do not include rides. Ride wristbands can be purchased during the fair for $5.

Senior Citizen Day will be held on Thursday, with all senior citizens admitted free with a Golden Buckeye Card until 2 p.m. On Wednesday, kids 12 and under are admitted free until noon. A wristband to ride will cost $5.

Season and Membership passes can be purchased from any senior fair board member. Membership passes give you voting privileges for board elections that are held in November. (You must be 18 and reside in Meigs County)

Season Passes can be purchased at the following locations:

Baum Lumber Co., Chester

Dettwiller Lumber Company, Pomeroy

Re-Up and Stuff, Darwin

Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Pomeroy

Farmers Bank & Savings Co., Tuppers Plains

Gloeckner’s Restaurant, Pomeroy

Home National Bank, Racine

Home National Bank, Syracuse

King Hardware, Middleport

McDonald’s of Pomeroy

OSU Extension, Pomeroy

Reed’s Country Store, Reedsville

Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, Pomeroy

Taz’s Marathon, Pomeroy

The Roadside Hot Spot, Portland

TP One Stop, Tuppers Plains

The 2019 Fair Premium Books are available at most of the businesses listed above. Or can be viewed online.

Open Class Entries for all departments will be accepted on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Fair Office. Also at that time Little Miss and Mister and Pretty Baby Contests registrations will be accepted.

Reserved parking, pull track reserved parking, and camping spots can be purchased on Saturday, Aug. 3.

For more information and a complete fair schedule visit the fair’s website www.themeigscountyfair.com.

Participants take part in the Showman of Showman competition at the 2018 Meigs County Fair. The Kiddie Tractor Pull is always a highlight of the Meigs County Fair.