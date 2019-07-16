Tractor Parade returns July 27

POINT PLEASANT — A returning, free family friendly event that takes everyone on a trip back to the past is returning this month.

The ninth annual Tractor Show and Parade is set to return on Saturday, July 27 at the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

Gates of the farm museum will open at 8 a.m. and admission is free for all. Line up for the Tractor Parade is at 8:30 a.m., and then at 9 a.m. the parade will be underway leaving from the farm museum. Following the parade, the Tractor Show will be held at the farm museum and will start when all of the tractors have returned back from the parade.

The Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open with concessions available at the Country Kitchen. Also throughout the day, a pedal tractor race will be held and displays of farming related activities will be set up around the farm museum.

The parade route will go as follows: after taking off from the farm museum, the parade will head into Point Pleasant on West Virginia 62, travel down Main Street, go through the underpass (where the farmer’s market is held), through Krodel Park, north into Point, out Sand Hill Road, over Bethel Church Road and returning to the farm museum from there.

The public is welcomed and encouraged to stand along the parade route and take in the sights of the vintage tractors and maybe even snap a picture or a few.

All tractors may participate in the parade, but must be able to maintain at least 10 mph or greater and have a slow moving vehicle sign on the back of the tractor. The parade will be escorted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

For the show, there will be many classes available to enter at no cost.

The classes of tractors will include antique tractors, tractors from 1960 and beyond, riding mowers, walk behind tractors, pedal tractors from adult and child presenters, a toy tractor class and machine class, as well as a miscellaneous class which could include anything from antique farm equipment to wagons, or any sort of conversation piece.

The show is not a contest, but rather a way for West Virginia’s rural heritage to be celebrated.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

