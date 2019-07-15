Fashion on display at 4-H judging

POMEROY — Members of the 4-H organization in Meigs County finished pre-fair judging with food and fashion project judging on Friday.

The style review took place Friday evening at the Meigs County Senior Center on Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. Members who participated in a clothing project presented their outfits and quilts to complete their requirements.

Cloverbuds — younger members in Kindergarten through second grade — had the opportunity to show and tell about fun activities they’ve been working on with their 4-H groups. These ranged from building Lego sets, helping care for animals, learning to sew, and doing other crafts.

Lakin Ridenour was nominated for the Rising Star State Award. Each county can nominate one member between the ages of 8 and 11 for this award. Ridenour must compete at the Ohio State Fair with her clothing project to be considered for the award.

Fashion and Food Judging Results

Loungewear: Lakin Ridenour, grand champion;

You Can Quilt: Melinda Lawson, grand champion;

Designed By Me: Manuel Kole Gheen, grand champion;

Sundresses and Jumpers: Kristina Weakley, grand champion;

Sports Nutrition: Ready, Set, Go: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion; Arielle Beeler, reserve champion;

Party Planner: Rachel Jackson, grand champion;

Star Spangled Foods: Hannah Jackson, grand champion; Elizabeth Spires, reserve champion;

Yeast Breads on the Rise: Cooper Schagel, grand champion;

Let’s Bake Quick Breads: Raeann Schagel, grand champion;

Let’s Start Cooking: Matthew Jackson, grand champion; Paige Blackwood, reserve champion; McKenzy Burnem, honorable mention;

Everyday Food and Fitness: Kendall Schagel, grand champion; Sydney Dillon, reserve champion;

Cake Decoration: Ellie Howell, grand champion; Olivia Wood, reserve champion.

Participants in the 4-H Food and Fashion Review included (back row) Melinda Lawson, Elizabeth Spires; (front/staggered, left to right) Lakin Ridenour, Alana Ridenour, Kristina Weakley, Alexis Schaefer, Manuel Kole Gheen, Paige Smith, Gage Clary, and Aubrey Brown. Lego projects were among those worked on by Cloverbuds. Alana Ridenour talks with Michelle Stumbo and Nancy Sydenstricker during the event on Friday evening. Cloverbud Alexis Schaefer talks with Michelle Stumbo during the event on Friday.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

