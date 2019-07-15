Syracuse Council approves benefits increase

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Village Council voted unanimously to increase benefits to full-time employees during their meeting on Thursday evening.

Councilman David Poole suggested increasing benefits offered during the June meeting. Council discussed the matter but took no action. Poole brought the suggestion up again on Thursday. Council approved to increase the maximum sick leave accumulation from 40 hours to 240 hours, requiring documentation from a doctor after two consecutive days. Full-time employees will be paid for up to 40 hours of their sick leave upon retirement. Paid holidays were also increase from eight to 10, adding the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

Council accepted a bid from The Shelley Company of $88,983 for the street paving project. This project will pave Seventh Street, Church Street, a portion of Carelton Street, a portion of Karr Street, and Second Street.

Council approved the grants administrator Fred Hoffman to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to replace water meters.

Residents have inquired about widening Carroll Street due to difficultly seeing around a turn and not being able to pass another car. Mayor Eric Cunningham said the pavement is currently 12.5 feet and the right-of-way is 14 feet. No action was taken.

Residents have also commented about drainage issues near the corner of Karr Street and Dusky Street. Mayor Cunningham said there is not much drainage throughout most of the village. Cunningham said he will have the street commissioner look at it.

In the council member updates,

– President David Poole said the village needs to look at getting signs for the walking path prohibiting motor vehicles. Poole also said the street signs need replaced at Bridgeman Street and Roy Jones Road. Poole brought up the issue of people speeding on Rose Valley. He asked if the police department could monitor the area or if signs can be placed on the hill.

– Tom Weaver suggested having golf carts licensed to be on the streets in the village. The mayor said council would need to pass an ordinance to authorize the police department to inspect and sticker the carts. Councilmembers said an ordinance was written last year but never voted on. No further action was taken.

– Barry McCoy said he is hoping the village will receive funding from the health department to pave a walking path around the ball fields and park.

The next Syracuse Village Council meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Hall.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

