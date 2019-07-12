Kicking off the public transit service this Monday

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met announcing a ribbon cutting and press conference will be held to commence the start of the Mason County rural public transit service.

The commissioners in attendance were Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle along with County Administrator John Gerlach.

The ribbon cutting and press conference will take place this Monday at the Riverfront Park area behind the flood wall, beginning at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and one of the two buses will be on site for those around to view. In addition, Mike Hall will be in attendance representing Governor Jim Justice.

This public transit service will operate a deviated route service three days per week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The deviated route service will operate on a designated route through Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven, however the bus will deviate up to ¾ of a mile off of the route when requested at least one day in advance. The Mason County route will include limited connections to Huntington and Gallipolis, Ohio. Four drivers, all from Mason County, have been hired to run the two buses. One bus will be running the scheduled routes and the other bus will be used as a dial-a-ride service on first come, first served basis and require at least 48 hours advanced notice. The first week of operation will be free to riders.

Copies of the bus schedule can be picked up at the Mason County Courthouse or found online at https://tririver.org/mobile.

In other business, the commissioners discussed enforcing the county ordinance regarding abandoned and dilapidated properties.

This ordinance was established on Sept. 27, 2001 and was made to protect the public from hazards created by unsafe, dilapidated, unsanitary, and abandoned structures on public and private lands; and, refuse debris or overgrown vegetation on private land, pursuant to the provisions of West Virginia Code.

To help to enforce the ordinance, the commission will be putting together a Mason County Protection Agency and the members of this board will assess the problem areas in the county and report to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, so the sheriff can deliver an order to those in violation of the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the Mason County Protection Agency will be comprised of a building consultant (or other technically qualified person), the county health officer or his or her designate, a fire chief from a county fire department, and two members of the community at large (these individuals must be residents who do not live in any municipality in the county). The building consultant and the two members at large will be selected by the Mason County Commission. Three members will serve three year terms and two members will serve two year terms. Three or more members will be considered a quorum. The Mason County Sheriff will serve as an ex officio member of the board and will be the county officer in charge of enforcing the orders of the county commission under this ordinance.

Those interested in serving on this board should contact the Mason County Commission office.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.