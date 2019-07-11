Preparing for the Fair

POMEROY — County youth participated in 4-H project judging on Wednesday morning in the new Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Projects judged on Wednesday included livestock record books as well as general 4-H projects ranging from animal science to archery and home decorating and design to technology.

“Our livestock kids are learning record keeping skills, all the things you might need to write a check later and keep track of your finances, care for an animal, responsibility and all the things that go along with that,” said OSU Extension Educator and Area Leader Michelle Stumbo. The general projects offer a range of skills depending on the project. Stumbo said she hopes these experiences will give youth the opportunity to learn about different careers they may want to have later in life.

The one-on-one interview also offers a valuable skill that children may not get in a school setting.

“By the time they get out of 4-H, I want kids to sit down across from an adult and answer questions about things they’ve done, because I don’t want their first time doing that to be when they’re trying to get a job in the future,” Stumbo said.

Several of these projects are eligible to compete at the Ohio State Fair later this month. The 4-H members who will be competing at the state level will be determined based on their placement at the county competition level. Stumbo said there are three members taking a beef project to the state fair.

Wednesday’s judging competition was held at the newly build Rutland Bottle Gas Building. The new building will be the home of the domestic arts entries to the senior fair, including clothing, quilts, needle crafts, woodworking, ceramics, knitting, etc.

Cooking and clothing projects will be judged on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Meigs County Extension Office.

Miscellaneous Judging Results

Getting Started in Art: Cassidy Bailey, grand champion; Sidney Dillon, reserve champion; Trace Erwin, honorable mention;

Warm it Up: Michael Kesterson, grand champion;

Tractor Operations – Gearing Up for Safety: Michael Kesterson, grand champion;

Scrapbooking: Trinity Wood, grand champion;

Dog: David Hall Jr., grand champion; Morgan Haines, reserve champion; Lexi Tipton, honorable mention;

Cavy: Ashlyn Bradford, grand champion;

Pet Rabbit: Emilee Smarr, grand champion; Madelyn Mayer, reserve champion; Dominique Butcher, honorable mention;

Staying Healthy: Ciera Older, grand champion; Emma Doczi, reserve champion;

Make Over My Space: Addie McDaniel, grand champion; Cassidy Bailey, reserve champion;

First Home Away From Home: Rachel Jackson, grand champion; Jessica Cook, reserve champion;

Laundry: Valereie Hamm, grand champion;

Archery: Emilee Smarr, grand champion; Nevada Johnson, reserve champion; Madelyn Mayer, honorable mention;

Family Treasure Hunt: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion; Raeann Schagel, reserve champion;

Beekeeping: Zachery King, grand champion; Hunter Smith, reserve champion;

Insect Adventures 1: Bryant Mohler, grand champion; Peyton Richmond, reserve champion;

Why Trees Matter: Ashlyn Bradford, grand champion;

Ohio Birds: Hunter Clary, grand champion; Woodrow Will, Reserve Champion;

How Does Your Garden Grow: Alyssa Richards, grand champion;

Growing With The Seasons: Austin Rose, grand champion;

Geology: Joseph Hill, grand champion;

Focus on Photography: Raeven Reedy, grand champion; Ashlyn Bradford, reserve champion; Cassidy Bailey, honorable mention;

Mastering Photography: Jacob Spencer, grand champion;

Photography Master: Cooper Schagel, grand champion;

Science Fun with Physics: Kendall Schagel, grand champion; Sydneyahna Card, reserve champion;

Measuring Up: Hannah Jackson, grand champion; Kenzie Arms, reserve champion; Hunter Clary, honorable mention;

Making the Cut: Jeremiah Mohler, grand champion; Christian Howell, reserve champion;

Woodworking Master: Matthew Jackson, grand champion;

Fishing for the Beginner: Owen Johnson, grand champion; Kristia Weakley, reserve champion, Luke Enright, honorable mention

Fishing for the Intermediate: Austin Rose, grand champion; Jacob Martin, reserve champion;

Safe Use of Guns: Peyton Richmond, grand champion; Bradley Dillon, reserve champion; Zoey Schartiger, honorable mention; Kyler Basham, honorable mention;

First Aid in Action: Austin Rose, grand champion;

Self-Determined – American Sign Language: Brianna Hall, grand champion; Kastle Hall, reserve champion;

Self-Determined – Ferrets: Hannah Erwin, grand champion;

Arcs and Sparks: Trenton Morrissey, grand champion.

The first 4-H project judging for 2019 took place on Wednesday morning in the new Rutland Bottle Gas Building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

First round of 4-H project judging held

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

