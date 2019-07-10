Throwback Thursday: Sternwheeler on the Ohio

This photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows the sternwheeler, John W. Hubbard, pushing barges down the Ohio River past Minersville, Ohio. While sternwheelers are no longer used to move barges up and down the Ohio River, the boats can be seen in town during the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta or making trips on the Ohio River during the summer months. Graham’s photos, including several of the Ohio River and flooding in the region may be viewed at the Meigs County Historical Society’s Museum and on the Meigs County District Public Library website.

