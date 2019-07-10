Neace indicted for aggravated murder

POMEROY — The woman accused in the murder of a Pomeroy woman last week has been indicted by a Meigs County Grand Jury.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on July 9, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Tammy Neace, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony.

On July 3, Neace is alleged to have, with prior calculation and design, caused the death of Kelli Markins of Pomeroy by shooting Markins multiple times during a scheduled exchange of custody for visitation with a minor child. Markins was the paternal grandmother of the minor child and Neace the maternal grandmother, according to previous reports.

The shooting occurred on Osborne Street in Pomeroy. Markins was immediately transported by private vehicle to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department at Rocksprings where she succumbed to her injuries. Neace fled the scene and remains at large.

Neace is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Neace is approximately 5’ 5” tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Neace is believed to be traveling in a white, four-door 2001 Hyundai Accent with an Ohio license plate alphanumeric of FIX8138.

Anyone with information regarding Neace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 or local law enforcement where Neace is located.

Suspect remains at large; considered ‘armed and dangerous’