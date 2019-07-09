Cheering together

RACINE — Cheerleaders from Meigs and Southern High Schools recently joined together for a Cheer Camp as they prepare for the 2019-20 season.

Cheer coaches Jody Harrison (Southern) and Megan Cleland (Meigs), along with several others worked with the girls on sideline cheers, crowd cheers, floor cheers, dances and other items during the camp.

The cheerleaders worked on their arm movements, voices, jumps and lifts. While the lifts cannot be used at games in most cases, they can be used at pep rallies and other events.

In addition to learning the new cheers in preparation for the season, the camp allowed for the girls from both schools to get to know one another and learn to work together to help better each cheer program.

“This is a good experience to work together,” said Cleland. “They have learned a lot and are making connections.”

The camp was also a time to talk with the cheerleaders about other aspects of high school life, including social media usage. The days all began with ice breakers, allowing for the cheerleaders to get to know one another. Approximately 12-16 cheerleaders were in attendance each day.

The cheers learned will be among those featured on the sidelines of football games this fall when the Tornadoes and Marauders return to their respective football fields.

Meigs, Southern hold combined cheer camp

