Middleport to place police levy on ballot

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Council approved the placement of a police levy on the November ballot during their meeting on Monday night.

Council adopted a resolution to have the county auditor certify the amount that the Village of Middleport will place on the ballot this fall. Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said this is a new process for 2019. The resolution is the first step to finalize the ballot language by Aug. 7.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli told council someone inquired about the fence at the site of the former batting cages. The mayor said Village Administer Joe Woodall agreed to let this person have the fencing if they agreed to take it down and clean up the area properly. Council member Brian Conde said he thinks the village should put the fencing up for sealed bid. This would give other people who might want the fencing a chance to have it and it would give the village a payment for the material. The fence would still need to be taken down by the winner of the bid. Council decided to ask Dave Boyd if he wanted the fence first for Middleport Youth League. If Boyd says he does not, then the village will place the materials out for a sealed bid.

In the council member updates,

– Susan Page announced the upcoming Food Truck Thursday on July 18 at Dave Diles Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food trucks at the event will be OMG! Rotisserie, Smoke’m If You Got ‘em BBQ, and Nixtamalized. Brent Patterson will be the entertainment.

– Sharon Older asked Baker to copy past meeting minutes for people to review before the meeting.

– Carolyn French asked if the stop light timing could be changed on Walnut and North Second. Many agreed the light stays red for too long, which is causing traffic to be backed up.

– Brian Conde said the sidewalk on the front lawn of the old school is being replaced with Middleport bricks. Conde also said he will be speaking with the police department about cars not stopping at the four-way stop on Main Street and Seventh Avenue or at North Fourth Avenue and Race Street.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

