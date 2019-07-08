Rutland Ox Roast 2019

The Hysell Run Community Church was among the participants in the parade on Saturday in Rutland.

Horses and riders carrying American Flags were part of the parade in Rutland.

The Middleport Fire Department was among many parade entries carrying signs supporting “Go Team Colten” and stating “We Got Your Six.” The signs support Colten Walters whoe was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week.

Meigs County Fair royalty, including Fair King Austin Rose, Little Miss Meigs County Morgan Durst and Little Mister Meigs County Reece Davis, took part in the parade.

The American Legion carries the flag through the parade.

Youth sports teams were among the parade participants in Rutland.

Tractors were part of the parade in Rutland on Saturday.

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the Rutland parade, as well as performing the National Anthem following the parade.

American Legion Post 39 conducted the flag raising following the parade.